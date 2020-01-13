In a recent development, it is now being reported that world number 1 shuttler Kento Momota of Japan suffered a minor injury in a road accident in Malaysia on the early hours of Monday. The 25-year-old is out of danger. The same has been confirmed by the police and badminton officials as reported by IANS.

Notably, the van which was carrying Momota to the Kuala Lumpur International Airpot (KLIA) smashed into a 30-ton lorry from behind. The blow was so intense that the driver of the van died on the spot, confirmed police and rescue officials as reported by IANS via Xinhua news agency.

The other passengers in the van were UK badminton official William Thomas, Japanese assistant coach Hirayama Yu and physiologist Morimoto Arkifuki. All of them were rushed to a hospital where are undergoing treatment.

It is being reported that Momota had suffered a broken nose and also received injuries on his lip and face. The other three members had suffered face, hand and other injuries.

Malaysian Minister of Youth and Sports Syed Saddiq told a press conference at the hospital where all of them are receiving treatment that the four injured are in stable condition now and are being closely monitored.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) secretary-general Kenny Goh Chee Keong clarified that Momota and his team were heading back to Tokyo since he had withdrawn from the Indonesian Masters.

On the other hand, William was heading to Jakarta for the tournament.