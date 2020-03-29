In a recent development, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has pledged to donate a sum of Rs 50 lakhs each to the central government as well as the state government to help India’s fight against the dreaded coronavirus.

“KSCA through BCCI wish to contribute Rs 50 Lakhs to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund and Rs 50 Lakhs toward CM Karnataka Government State relief fund,” KSCA said in a statement.

The KSCA has also stated that the donation will enhance the state and centre’s healthcare infrastructure and other basic needs to fight the pandemic.

“The donation to the Prime Minister’s Fund and the Chief Minister’s Fund is towards strengthening the central and state in this disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19 and protect the citizens,” the statement read.

“The KSCA will continue to monitor and work closely with the Government of a Karnataka and other state regulatory bodies and we are committed to providing any other necessary support to the state machinery,” it added.

The latest records confirm that over a thousand coronavirus cases have been confirmed in India with over 20 deaths reported so far. India is currently on a three-week complete lockdown in a bid to battle the COVID-19 crisis.