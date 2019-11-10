La Liga giants Real Madrid’s star Karim Benzema went on to break another record on Saturday, as he surpassed Ferenc Puskas’s tally of goals to become the sixth highest La Liga scorer for the club in the La Liga competition. The French international scored a brace against Eibar to take his La Liga goals tally to 157 in as many as 323 matches.

It is worth highlighting here that former Real Madrid star Puskas had netted 156 La Liga goals for Los Blancos in 180 matches between 1958 and 1966 before he decided to hang up his boots.

Benzema started the match with 155 goals. He then scored in just the 17th minute to take his tally at par with the Hungarian legend at 156 before going past him in the 29th minute and scoring his 157th goal.

After former club superstar Cristiano Ronaldo decided to part ways Real Madrid in June 2018, Benzema has only improved his game as he has taken it upon himself to provide goals for the goals. Despite the club’s poor finish in the La Liga last season, the Frenchman did nothing wrong and finished the league with 30 goals against his name.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season, Benzema has found the back of the net 11 times and nine of those 11 goals have come in the nine matches of the Spanish league itself.

Benzema’s next target would be to surpass Hugo Sanchez who managed 164 goals for Real Madrid in the La Liga.