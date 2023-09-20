Kapil Dev launches tournament to bring golf pros, amateurs together

Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has launched an innovative golf tournament in India that brings together amateur and professional golfers from four teams representing the four zones.

The organisers of the event have emphasised the importance of promoting gender equality in golf, with equal representation of male and female professional golfers.

Launching the inaugural season of the Trinity Golf Champions League, the former Indian cricket team captain said, “Golf is a sport that requires skill, patience, and discipline, and this league will provide a unique platform for both amateurs and professionals to showcase their talent and passion for the game.”

“I am delighted to be part of this exciting venture that will bring together golfers and enthusiasts from all corners of our country,” Dev said.

The three-day event, which kicked off on September 19, features four regional teams, each comprising 20 amateur golfers, one celebrity golfer, and two male and two female professional golfers. The four teams are Mumbai Warriors (representing the West), Assam Rhinos (representing the East), Golfism (representing the North) and Dakshin Rangers (representing the South).