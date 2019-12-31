Italian club Juventus are planning to extend Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract until 2023. If it happens, then the Portuguese star will play at the club until he’s 38.

Post Juventus’ Super Cup defeat against Lazio, rumours of Ronaldo wanting to sign a new deal started circulating.

“Ronaldo believes he has got plenty left to offer and is interested in extending his contract even beyond 2023 after holding talks about his future with his agent Jorge Mendes at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards,” said Corriere dello Sport as quoted by Mail Online.

However, the Portuguese star is waiting for confirmation of an extension on his deal, which is expected to be of £30million per season.

Notably, Ronaldo missed the Ballon d’Or this year, as he finished behind Lionel Messi, who bagged it for the record sixth time, and Liverpool’s Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk.

But the 34-year-old, widely regarded as one of the best footballers of his generation, got his fourth successive prize at the awards after helping his club

Juventus claim the 2018-19 Serie A title in his first season in Italy while also playing a key role in Portugal winning the Nations League.

“Honoured to receive one more time Globe Soccer Award! A very emotional moment for me to share this award with my family. Grateful for all the hospitality, see you soon Dubai!” he tweeted.