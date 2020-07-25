Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has said that Jurgen Klopp has managed to make the current Reds squad with “a group of legends”. Lallana credited Klopp for creating the infrastructure that gave Liverpool their first Premier League title in 30 years.

“We are a group of legends, I can definitely see that. It’s not due to one or two individuals as to why we have been so successful, it really is the infrastructure and the manager has created that,” the official website of Liverpool Football Club quoted Lallana as saying.

“He’s recruited, he’s let people go when he’s seen them fit or necessary, he’s moulded and created the culture that breeds throughout Melwood now,” he added.

Liverpool on Wednesday lifted the Premier League trophy after 30 years. Even though The Reds had already sealed the fate of this year’s Premier League last month, the silverware was presented after the defeated Chelsea 5-3 in a high-voltage drama at Anfield.

Reacting on the league win, Lallana said, “On Wednesday night I really do feel like I’ve contributed to this season. Maybe not all the time on the pitch but I’ve had important moments. My goal at Old Trafford was lovely, I enjoyed it, but there have been big moments as well coming off the bench seeing games out. It’s over the course of a season, so everyone plays their part.”

The 32-year-old midfielder will be leaving Anfield after spending six years. Since Liverpool are already out of the Champions League, the last league game against Newcastle United on Sunday will be the end of the season for them. And Lallana is looking forward to enjoying as much as he can in the limited time.

“I just want to enjoy this week as much as possible. There are parts of me that are excited about my next challenge which I’m close to knowing what’s happening so there’s a mixture of emotions really at the moment. But what I keep bringing it back to is just making sure I enjoy every last day of my last week really because there’s a lot happening,” Lallana said.