Junior Women’s Hockey Team receives Champion’s welcome in Bengaluru

Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team arrived to a champion’s welcome following their title victory at Jr Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan.

Elated by the warm w elcome lcome , Captain Preeti said, “We are really overwhelmed with all the love and support we have received throughout the tournament. We didn’t expect such a reception and ever since we stepped out of the flight, we have been received with so much appreciation from everyone right from the airport officials, and officials from SAI and hockey fraternity. It was so nice of them to come all the way to the airport, post-midnight only to receive us.”

“I believe we have chosen the right sport at the right time. We have a very well-backed program in TOPS NCOE here in SAI, Bengaluru where all our requirements are taken care of. Hockey India has ensured we have the best coaching staff and all the players in the group are selected from National Championships and Khelo India Games – giving talented players a huge opportunity to make a career in the sport. Odisha Govt’s backing has also added to this mega support system we have. With everyone putting in so much effort, the onus was on us to do well,” said Preeti

All the 18 members in this triumphant Team are part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) National Centres of Excellence (NCOE). The group is selected into the program basis their performance in Khelo India Youth Games as well as the Hockey India Junior National Championships.

“Most of us in the team come from difficult backgrounds and truly what we get in SAI, Bengaluru as trainees of TOPS NCOE is better than what we could have got back home – be it nutrition, state-of-the-art infrastructure, world class coaching and a great atmosphere to train and compete with our peers for a place in the team.”said Vice Captain Deepika.

“We hope hockey fans will continue to support us in our endeavour to do well in the World Cup. This win at the Junior Asia Cup has fueled our determination to win a medal at the Junior World Cup.” she added.