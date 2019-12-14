In a recent development, it has been revealed that right arm Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood will not be bowling for the rest of the ongoing Test match between Australia and New Zealand owing to an injury.

Notably, Hazlewood injured himself while attempting to bowl his ninth delivery in the final session of Day Two and was forced to leave the field as he was in discomfort. The speedster did not take the field after that.

On Saturday, the Australian management confirmed that Hazlewood has in fact suffered a hamstring injury and will not bowl again in the match. His injury has also put doubts over his availability for the rest of the Three match Test Series. His recovery is expected to be monitored regularly and only then shall a call will be taken concerning his availability or unavailability for the rest of the series.

On Friday just after Hazlewood left the field after picking up that injury, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting stated that he feared that Hazlewood might have to miss the entire Australian summer after he was in pain and left the ground.

“Looking at that (Hazlewood’s reaction) I reckon it could be his summer over,” Ponting said.

“Just looking at his reaction you could tell he thinks it’s quite a serious one.

“The three New Zealand Test matches aren’t that far apart so we’ll keep our fingers crossed and hope it’s not too serious.

“It’s a huge blow in the game for the Aussies,” he added.

It is worth highlight that both the teams are now a bowler short after Kiwi bowler Lockie Ferguson was also ruled out of the Test after he sustained a calf injury on the opening day of his debut Test for Australia.