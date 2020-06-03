According to India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, country’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is a different character.

“Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) is a very different character. He’s calm, but he’s someone who likes to be left alone. If he has to talk to someone then he’ll initiate the conversation,” Hardik told Cricbuzz as quoted by IANS.

“I can never be like him even if I try. He’s knowledgeable, well-spoken, thinking 20 times before speaking. But he’s someone who I enjoy being with. We have got success together and have genuinely shared success,” he added.

The Gujarat-born speedster Bumrah made his ODI and T20I debut in 2016 with a Test call-up coming in 2018. The 26-year old is now regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the business with 104 wickets in 64 ODIs and 68 scalps in just 14 Test matches.

Notably, number 2 ODI bowler Bumrah has been under the scanner post his return from a stress fracture. The bowler has not been at his usual best in the matches post his most recent injury.

Had things gone as usual, Bumrah along with Hardik would have been playing for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, the mega event currently remains indefinitely postponed in the wake of the novel Coronavirus.

The pandemic has so far killed more than 5800 and has infected over 2 lakh in the country. In such a tense scenario, the return of cricket anytime soon seems impossible.

As all the cricketing activities across the globe are suspended, Bumrah recently revealed that he misses the early morning training sessions.