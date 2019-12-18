Borussia Dortmund striker Jadon Sancho on Tuesday evening became the youngest player to score 22 Bundesliga goals as the winger scored in a 3-3 draw with RB Leipzig.

In the 55th minute, Sancho made the shot out of Marco Reus’ square pass to achieve the feat of 22 career goals in Bundesliga at an age of 19 years, 267 days, surpassing the previous record set by Horst Koppels in 1968 (19 years, 269 days).

In a classic encounter on Tuesday evening, Dortmund gained the upper hand from the start and created promising chances through Mats Hummels and Sancho, who were thwarted by Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Leipzig’s custodian was helpless moments later though as Julian Weigl pounced on a rebound and hammered home the opener from the edge of the box on 23 minutes.

However, it was Dortmund who doubled their lead as Julian Brandt controlled a Sancho pass inside the box to round Dayot Upamecano before tapping home past Gulacsi in the 34th minute.

After the half time, Leipzig halved the deficit with help from Roman Burki, whose poor clearance allowed Timo Werner to slot home into an open goal with just two minutes of the second half gone.

The visitors did level the scores just six minutes later, and again with an assist from a Dortmund player, as Brandt’s back pass was intercepted by Werner, who wrapped up his brace after rounding Burki to slot home into the empty net.

Dortmund suddenly sparked into life with Sancho’s goal in the 55th minute. However, Leipzig refused to lie down and substitute Schick ensured a share of the spoils to make it 3-3 in the 78th minute.