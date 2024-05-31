UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Underdogs Borussia Dortmund face Real Madrid in finals

Fourteen-times champion Real Madrid will aim to make their 15th European cup victory with a win over the German-side Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 finals at the Wembley stadium, London.

Several Real Madrid players wore jerseys with the words “A Por La 15,” which means “All out for number 15” (15 alluding to the 15th European Cup), during the victory celebration following the second leg triumph against English Premier League powerhouses and defending champions Manchester City.

A similar ‘A Por La 13’ (all out for 13) was worn by the Madrid team after the semi-finals win against Bayern Munich in 2018.

Advertisement

This will be the 18th final appearance for Real Madrid in European Cup history.

It has not been a ‘cakewalk’ for the Spanish giants on the road to the finals of the UEFA Cup 2023/24, as Real Madrid and Manchester City were locked 3-3 in the first leg of the semis, while a similar result (1-1) was seen in the second leg and finally Carlos Ancelotti’s side came out victorious.

The only thing between Real Madrid and the 15th European Cup is Dortmund, who are featuring in just their third final.

In a stark contrast, Dortmund would be lucky to reach this stage after being clubbed in a so-called group of death with teams like Paris Saint-Germain (France), Milan (Italy) and Newcastle United (England).

In the semi-finals, Dortmund managed to pass PSG on 2-0 aggregate, which is supposed to be a dream run for the German side as the French side was favorites to meet Real Madrid in the finals.

In head-to-head battles, both finalists have met 14 times, with Los Blancos having won six times and Dortmund having won three times, while both have played five draws.