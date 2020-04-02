Ever since the 21-day nationwide lockdown was imposed, Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have been expressing their love like never before on social media.

For their fans it must be heartening to see the lovebirds enjoying time together which they generally don’t get due to their busy schedules, for Kohli it’s actually “bizarre” to stay at one place with his wife for such a long time.

“We have never been at one place for so long. It’s bizarre,” Kohli said during a live video chat on Instagram with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Thursday.

“It’s not a good thing to single out something like this as an opportunity to spend together. But it’s what it is. We are being cautious and staying positive. If not for this, I’d be hanging out with you at Chinnaswamy stadium,” Kohli added.

Kohli also gave an insight into the whereabouts of him and Anushka and said that they had managed to lock themselves in a farmhouse just before the lockdown and are were not congested in the concrete jungles of a city.

“We managed to get away to a farm just before the lockdown. There is some space here. It is heartbreaking to see. People are having a tough time,” the 31-year-old said.

Kohli and Pietersen were also seen discussing the old days when both played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League.

“Yeah it was a great opportunity. I wanted to learn from the big players. You came in at the prime of your career. There were Kallis, Dravid and so many others. I wanted to learn and be the best of myself. If someone told me 12 years later these will be your number I would have told him to get lost,” the Indian skipper added.