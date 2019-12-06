Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC shared points as their Thursday’s Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Mumbai Football Arena ended in a 1-1 draw.

Raphael Messi Bouli drew the first blood in the 75th minute to put Kerala in the driving seat, but the joy didn’t last long as Mumbai’s Amine Chermiti netted the equaliser within two minutes of the goal.

It is to note that sixth-placed Mumbai and eighth-placed Kerala are without a win in their last six matches. The teams have only won their respective opening matches of the league.

Chasing their second win of the season, Kerala showed plenty of intent but lacked an end product even as they dominated the early stages.

Bouli, who led the Kerala Blasters attack in the absence of Bartholomew Ogbeche, was a handful for the Mumbai defence.

In the first half both the teams failed to open their account, however, the change of ends saw Mumbai turning more aggressive in their approach.

The Islanders were brilliantly denied twice by Rehenesh who kept Kerala Blasters in the contest.

Bouli broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 75th minute. Jeakson Singh dribbled into the box and forced a save off Amrinder but Jessel delivered the rebound across the goal on a plate for the striker whose left-footed strike found the back of the net.

However, Kerala’s celebrations didn’t last long as Chermiti netted for Mumbai within two minutes of the goal. Paulo Machado headed a Sarthak Golui cross into the path of an unmarked Chermiti who beat Rehenesh on his second attempt following a scramble inside the box, ensuring the two teams shared the spoils.

Kerela Blasters host Jamshedpur on December 13, whereas Mumbai face Bengaluru FC next in an away game on December 15.