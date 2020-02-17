Riding on goals from Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri and Nerijus Valskis, Chennaiyin FC registered a 3-1 win over ATK at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday.

The three points see Chennaiyin continue their remarkable run in the Indian Super League and keep their play-off chances alive as they are now just a point behind Mumbai City FC, who are fourth on the table. ATK, meanwhile, are at the second spot with three points less than table-toppers Goa.

Crivellaro drew the first blood only in the 7th minute of the match, courtesy assist from Eli Sabia. The Brazillian midfielder marauded past a host of ATK defenders and placed a cool finish into the bottom corner to leave the home fans stunned.

Prabir Das’ attack on Chennaiyin’s post gave ATK some hope but the opposite happened as the guests doubled their lead. Arindam Bhattacharya came out to collect a corner and missed it altogether, allowing Schembri to direct a header into an empty net.

However, ATK soon got on the scoresheet as Roy Krishna received a long pass from Javier Hernandez and directed the ball in first time into the back of the net.

Chennaiyin’s onslaught continued after the break as in the second half, they came out as a much better side. However, the guests scored in the stoppage time as Valskis broke forward on a counter in injury time and lifted a finish past Arindam who was way off his line to seal a brilliant result.

(With inputs from IANS)