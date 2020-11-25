An early goal from Anirudh Thapa and a successful penalty from Isma helped Chennaiyin FC seal a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in their first match of the India Super League (ISL) season.

Former Chennaiyin man Nerijus Valskis scored for Jamshedpur on debut but it was not enough for the latter to win a match which featured end to end action.

All three goals were scored within the first 40 minutes of the match with Thapa scoring in the first minute itself, thus becoming the first Indian goal scorer of the season. Jamshedpur put up a strong response, attacking the Chennaiyin box for the next 10 minutes and creating a couple of good chances.

Chennaiyin soon took control of the game and the constant pressure paid off as Jamshedpur gave away a penalty in the 25th minute. Isma stepped up and stroked the ball into the bottom right-hand corner of goal while Jamshedpur goal-keeper TP Rehenesh dived the other way. Jamshedpur were forced into an early substitution with defender Peter Hartley sustaining an injury in the 33rd minute by which time Chennaiyin were dominating proceedings.

Jamshedpur, however, got one back against the run of play in the 37th minute with former Chennaiyin man Nerijus Valskis heading the ball into the back of a net off a cross from Jackichand Singh.

Both sides exchanged blows but Chennaiyin soon started dictating terms in the second half. They kept a firm grip on the game, attacking the Jamshedpur area and looking to get a third until the referee blew the final whistle.