Chennaiyin FC on Friday outplayed Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 in Friday’s Indian Super League clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. This was Chennayin’s second win of the season.

The hosts drew the first blood in the 4th minute through Andre Schembri. However, within 10 minutes of the goal Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the equaliser with a brilliant strike. But that could not stop the Chennaiyin as Lallianzuala Chhangte restored the lead in the 30th minute and Nerijus Valskis’ goal killed the match in the 40th minute.

The result saw Chennaiyin leapfrog Kerala into the eighth position while the visitors stretched their winless run to eight matches.

The hosts started the game with purpose and stormed into the lead within four minutes. Kerala defenders were caught ball-watching as Rafael Crivellaro waltzed his way through them way too easily and squared the ball for Schembri to tap in.

The early goal injected a bit of confidence into the home side’s game, but they could not hold on to the lead for long. Kerala equalised in the 14th minute through Ogbeche. An intelligent free-kick routine saw Mario Arques lay the ball off for Ogbeche, who finished with an excellent shot that flew past a hapless Vishal Kaith.

The game took a dramatic turn around the 25th minute mark when Chennaiyin caught the Kerala defence off-guard with a quick free-kick. Schembri was sent clear on goal and the Maltese striker squared it for Nerijus Valskis to turn it in. However, the goal sparked huge protests from the Kerala players and officials, with the referee eventually disallowing the goal after consultation with the linesmen.

However, Chennaiyin wasted no time and regained the lead immediately after the match restarted. Rafael found some space in the middle and chipped a pass for Valskis.

The disheartened visitors conceded yet another goal and closed all the doors on themselves of a possible comeback. Chhangte got on the end of a long ball from Anirudh Thapa and attempted a lob from distance after seeing Rehenesh rush off his line. However, the ball bounced back off the post and fell in front of Valskis who just had to tuck the ball in and so he did.