ATK striker Roy Krishna’s brace handed Jamshedpur FC their first defeat of the season in their Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Apart from Krishna, a goal from Edu Garcia in the waning moments of the game helped ATK end the match with a scoreline of 3-1.

After passing the first half without any goal amid pouring rain in Kolkata, ATK surged to a 2-0 lead through two penalties, both converted by star striker Krishna. The first one came in the 57th minute and the second came within 15 minutes of the preceding goal.

Though a strike from Sergio Castel from the spot in the 85th minute gave Jamshedpur FC some hope of a comeback, but the hosts sealed their third consecutive victory after Edu Garcia scored a late third goal in the 94th minute.

The win takes ATK surge to the top of the standings with nine points from four games while Jamshedpur remain fourth with seven points on the league table.

The match got off to a lively start amid wet conditions in Kolkata and it was the away side who had the first real chance. Eight minutes into the game, Piti outfoxed Jayesh Rane on the left wing before finding Farukh Chowdhury with a cross. But the Indian forward’s header clattered back off the crossbar.

Missed chances implied that the sides had to remain contented with a 0-0 scoreline the first half.

The second half saw ATK continue their dominance on the proceedings with Michael Soosairaj, Krishna and David Williams continuing to pose questions for the Jamshedpur defence and eventually sealing the match in home team’s favour.