The Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday announced a change of dates in six of their fixtures which involved eight teams of the tournament.

The tie between NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC, which was scheduled for January 2, 2020, was moved to February 10 due to non-availability of the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

The match between NorthEast United and Chennaiyin FC, which could not be played in Guwahati on December 12 due to anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the area, will now be played on February 25 next year in Guwahati.

The matches originally slated for February 7 between Chennaiyin and Bengaluru, and on February 9 between NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters were also swapped.

The match between Hyderabad and Jamshedpur has been postponed from February 12 to February 13, whereas the fixture between Goa and Mumbai City was preponed from February 13 to February 12.