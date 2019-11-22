The historic Pink-Ball test at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens is already underway. Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first. Friday is Day 1 of the five-day affair and Bangladesh have managed 26 runs for the loss of 4 wickets after 12 overs.

Ishant Sharma in the record books

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the tourists have not had a good start to their innings as they have already lost their opener four wickets.

Despite playing carefully in the first six overs, the Bangladesh batsmen failed to sustain a solid against the Indian pace attack.

Ishant first dismissed Imrul Kayes and became the first Indian to pick a wicket with the pink ball. Umesh Yadav then later chipped in with a couple of wickets dismissing Mominul Haque and Mohammad Mithun. Mohammed Shami then later picked up the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim to dismantle the opposition altogether.