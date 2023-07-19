Irfan Pathan alleges rift in Baroda Cricket over coach selection

Tensions have allegedly arisen in Baroda Cricket as reports of a rift between two members of the BCA (Baroda Cricket Association) have surfaced. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is deeply disheartened with Kiran More, as he believes that personal feelings may have influenced the decision-making process for Baroda’s head coach position.

Pathan placed his trust in 49-year-old Connor Williams. However, he believes that More overlooked Williams for the role because the latter didn’t exchange a mere ‘hello’ with him.

In an email sent to the BCA, Pathan accused More of tarnishing the reputation of Baroda Cricket. He expressed his dismay at More’s actions and emphasized that such behavior doesn’t align with the values held by the organization, especially considering More’s impressive track record representing India in 49 Tests and 94 ODIs.

Advertisement

“I am writing to address a matter of utmost concern that arose during today’s CAC meeting. It is with great disappointment that I witnessed a particular incident involving a Baroda cricket member, which is impacting the integrity of our esteemed institution. The actions and statements made by Kiran More during the meeting have left me deeply unsettled,” Pathan wrote.

Pathan criticized More’s justification for obstructing Connor Williams from joining the coaching setup of Baroda’s Ranji team, calling it absurd and petty. He urged for an environment of professionalism, respect, and fairness within the organization, where personal grievances should not hinder the progress and unity of Baroda cricket. Pathan expressed his concern, especially since this incident occurred in the presence of the Baroda Cricket CEO.

Connor Williams, a veteran of Baroda cricket with an impressive record of 124 First-Class games and 57 List-A fixtures, has earned Irfan Pathan’s trust. Pathan, who has also served as a mentor for other teams, including Jammu and Kashmir, holds Baroda close to his heart. He urged the BCA to step in and ensure the smooth functioning of the board.

“Williams is a Ranji Trophy champion and has dedicated over a decade of his life to representing Baroda cricket. It is only fair that we acknowledge and respect his contributions. Our institution is bigger than any individual, and we must always remember this fundamental principle,” Pathan added in the letter.