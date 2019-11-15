Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) engaged in a funny banter over star batsmen Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers on social media.

It was when a fan asked Royals to trade wicket-keeper-batsman Sanju Samson to RCB for the next edition of the cash-rich league.

With the auctions slated to take place in Kolkata on December 19, Royals were quick to latch on to the conversation as they hit back tweeting: Ummm, are you up for trading Virat & AB?”

Ummm, are you up for trading Virat & AB? 😉🤪 Cc: @RCBTweets https://t.co/x3IB3pjRdU — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 14, 2019

RCB weren’t going to miss out on the fun-bus and they replied: “You can have Mr Nags. PS: We know he will eventually find a way back to us.”

You can have Mr Nags 🤪 PS: We know he will eventually find a way back to us. ✌🏼 https://t.co/4TvW3sIefn — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) November 14, 2019

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have been given a window till November 14 to trade players among each other before the auction for the IPL 2020 takes place on December 19.

Among the players who have been traded so far, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin are the most high profile. While the Test vice-captain has been moved from Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals, the veteran spinner has left Kings XI Punjab for the Capitals.

While for Rahane Royals might acquire the services of Mayank MArkande and Rahul Tewatia from Royals, Punjab, on the other hand, has roped in Jagadessha Suchith from Delhi.

The Capitals have also left Sherfane Rutherford and Trent Boult for Mumbai Indians. Kings XI Punjab has traded Ankit Rajpoot with Rajasthan Royals for Krishnappa Gowtham.

(With inputs from IANS)