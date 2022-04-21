IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to 155/7

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary’s lethal bowling spell (3/19) helped the Chennai side restrict the Mumbai Indians to just 155/7 in their IPL 2022 encounter taking place at the D.Y Patil Stadium, on Thursday.

Dwayne Bravo (2/36), Mitchell Santner (1/16) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/35) were the wicket-takers for CSK leaving only Choudhary without a wicket in the first innings.

Tilak Varma’s fighting knock of an unbeaten 51 runs off 43 balls made him the highest scorer for his team along with Suryakumar Yadav (32), Hrithik Shokeen (25), and Kieron Pollard (14) who also contributed with the bat for MI.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 155/7 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 51 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 32; Mukesh Choudhary 3/19, Dwayne Bravo 2/36)

(Inputs from IANS)