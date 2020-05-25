India opener Shikhar Dhawan feels that the Indian Premier League (IPL) should happen as it brings a lot of positivity.

Dhawan was interacting with Sri Lankan star Angelo Mathews during which he opined that the IPL could be organized this year.

“Hopefully, the IPL will happen. I always think in a positive manner. It will be really good if the tournament goes ahead… the security of everyone will need to be taken care of. If it happens, it will be really good as it brings a lot of positivity,” said Dhawan as quoted by IANS.

IPL, which was actually slated to commence on March 29, got deferred initially till April 15 before getting postponed “indefinitely”.

“It’s very important that some sports return to improve the environment and mood… it will have a huge impact if the IPL returns,” he added.

India’s sports minister, Kiren Rijiju on Sunday stated that it is the government that would decide if the IPL would happen, and not the BCCI. He added that the IPL’s fate would rely on the situation of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India is thriving at a rate of knots. More than 4 thousand people have lost their lives while the pandemic has so far infected over 1.38 lakh in the country, as per the data obtained from the Worldometer.

In such a crisis, the fate of IPL is stuck in limbo. Meanwhile, the BCCI is expected to incur a loss of around Rs 4000 crore in case this year’s mega-event couldn’t take place.