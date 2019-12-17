At a time when West Bengal is witnessing some of the largest protests that have erupted across the country against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction will go ahead as planned in the state capital.

Reports of violence have emerged from various parts of Bengal with minor protests being organized in Kolkata as well. But according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) the auction, to be held on December 19 from 2:30 PM, “are on”.

“As of Monday evening, IPL auctions are on. Franchises will start arriving by tomorrow evening and Wednesday morning,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The new Citizenship law, which has been met with vehement opposition across the country, seeks to provide refugee status to the non-Muslim minority populations from three neighbouring nation of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Almost the entire North-East India have taken to the streets, while protest marches have taken place in various state capitals as well. The protestors took to violent measures and reports of public property being disrupted have also come out in the last few days.

Of the 997 cricketers who had registered for the upcoming auction, 332 have been selected. Among the players who will go under the hammers, 186 are Indians and 143 are from different overseas countries. There will be 3 cricketers from the Associate Nations as well.

Australia, with 35 players in the shortlisted candidates, will have the highest representation after India. They will be followed by South Africa with 23 players, 22 from England, 19 from the West Indies, 18 from New Zealand and 14 from Sri Lanka and five from Bangladesh.

The United States of America (USA) pacer Ali Khan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pacer Zahoor Khan and Scotland’s George Munsey are the three cricketers from Associate Nations.