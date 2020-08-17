Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party launched a scathing attack on the centre ruling BJP on Monday by accusing it of “scripting” the Shaheen Bagh CAA protests.

AAP further alleged that the topmost leadership of the BJP scripted each and every step of the Shaheen Bagh protest. They decided who will speak what, who will attack whom and who is going to do the counter-attack.

It is to be noted that more than 50 people who became known for their protests against the citizenship law in Delhi, have joined the BJP.

The list of people who joined the BJP, includes social worker Shahzad Ali, gynecologist Dr Mehreen and former AAP worker Tabassum Hussain, who were among the well-known faces at Shaheen Bagh

Aam Aadmi Party Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj pointed out that all these things were preplanned and well scripted. He also said that in Delhi, BJP vote percentage rose from 18 per cent to 38 per cent due to Shaheen Bagh; due to this protest, BJP polarised north-east Delhi, won some seats and engineered a riot. Mr Bharadwaj said that people who raised anti-national slogans or pro-Pakistan slogans or talked about dividing India are now part of the BJP.

“BJP has betrayed their own people; Delhi Police does not tolerate farmers, doctors and others to protest for more than 3 hours, but the Shaheen Bagh Protest ran for 101 days,” he alleged.

“On 11th December 2019 Indian Parliament passed the CAA bill and on December 14, a group of 10 women blocked a portion of the Delhi Noida Highway. Following this, the Delhi police blocked the connected roads around the protest area. The protest was technically happening at the GD Birla Road but the Delhi police closed all the surrounding roads and the situation persisted for 101 days,” he said.

“Delhi is the capital of India and here many protests take place throughout the year. Protests By students, teachers, farmers, protests for disability rights, political protests and many other such protests happen across Delhi. But the Delhi police does not allow such protest to happen for more than 3 hours but this particular protest happened for 101 days,” he asked.

“The Delhi assembly election could have been fought on the work done in the field of education, health, environment or other developmental issues. But the Delhi BJP chose to fight the election on the issue of Shaheen Bagh. We should not think that Parvesh Verma or Anurag Thakur created this strategy. But the reality is, such a strategy was planned at the topmost level,” he said.

“The whole Shaheen Bagh protest was scripted by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The topmost leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party scripted each and every step of the Shaheen Bagh protest. They decided who will speak what, who will attack whom and then who will be doing the counter-attack. All these things were preplanned and well-scripted,” he added.

“With time many people moved the Supreme Court and High Court. The High Court noted that it is a completely law and order issue. The police used to say that the protesters there are raising anti-national slogans, they are talking about dividing India, they are raising slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and also the police alleged that the people are distributing money. But despite all these allegations, the police did not do anything they just remained a silent spectator of these violations,” Bhardwaj said.

“I do agree that there were many pro-democratic people who joined this protest. Many people joined this protest with the hope that this protest is pro-democracy. But they also did not understand that this Shaheen Bagh protest is just a brainchild and a script of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said.