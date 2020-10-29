Jasprit Bumrah’s excellent bowling effort (3/14) followed by Suryakumar Yadav’s heroics with the bat (75 not out) guided Mumbai Indians (MI) to a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday.

Yadav’s performance was preceded by a brilliant bowling display from Jasprit Bumrah (3/14). The win also made the four times champions the first team to enter the playoffs of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mumbai Indians continue to sit at the top of the points table with 16 points from 12 matches, while RCB remain static at second with 14 points from 12 games.

Fielding first, Mumbai Indians restricted Virat Kohli’s men at 164/6, thanks to Bumrah’s brilliance. Chasing the total, it was not as smooth a ride as Mumbai would have hoped. But Suryakumar’s boisterous show with the bat had no answer from RCB.

However, despite wickets tumbling at the other end, Suryakumar patience in the middle finally paid. The Mumbai batter notched up his half-century off 29 balls.

He further went on to steer his side home when he smashed Siraj for a boundary over extra cover in the first delivery of last over as MI registered their eight win of the season.

Suryakumar’s unbeaten knock was laced with 10 boundaries and three sixes.

For RCB, Siraj and Chahal bagged couple of wickets each.

Earlier, RCB suffered a middle-order collapse however, opener Devdutt Padikkal’s valiant 74 and Josh Philippe’s 33 helped their side post 164/6 in the allotted 20 overs as Jasprit Bumrah once again starred with the ball with figures of 3/14.

Padikkal and Philippe took RCB to an ideal start, adding 54 runs in the first six overs.

Rahul Chahar (1/43) got the first breakthrough when he got rid of Philippe in the eighth over which saw Kohli (9) coming in the middle.

The RCB skipper was involved in a brief 24-run stand with Padikkal before falling to Bumrah, who meanwhile, also completed his 100 scalps in the league’s history.

AB de Villers (15) too, tried to stabilise the innings but faltered, becoming a victim of Kieron Pollard, leaving RCB at 131/3 in 15.2 overs.

RCB lost three wickets within another seven runs which left them reeling at 138/6.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 166/5 wkts in 19.1 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 79 not out, Ishan Kishan 25; Mohammed Siraj 2/28) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 164/6 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 74, Josh Philippe 33; Jasprit Bumrah 3/14) by 5 wickets

