Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during his side’s 57-run loss against Mumbai Indians in the 20th match of this edition’s Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh,” stated an IPL media release.

Smith becomes the third captain to face the sanctions for the slow-over rate after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals’ Shreyas Iyer suffered a similar fate earlier in the season.

While Kohli was fined for RCB’s slow-over rate against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Iyer was punished after his team’s match against the Kings XI Punjab.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians continued their dominating display with yet another all-round performance at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah were the main authors who scripted Mumbai Indians’ fourth win in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The four-time champions stand at the top of the points table with eight points from five matches.

After Rohit Sharma opted to bat first, he gave his team a fiery start with a quickfire opening partnership of 49 runs. However, it was Yadav’s 47-ball knock of 79 runs that anchored Mumbai’s innings to the big total of 193/4.

With a pace attack in red-hot form and led by Bunrah, the defending champions bundled Royals for a total of 136.

Bumrah was the champion with his 4/20 which were his best-ever figure in the history of IPL. He got able support from James Pattinson (2/19) and Trent Boult (2/26).