Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul has expressed his disappointment after losing another match in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Sunday, Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis were the unbeaten stars on Sunday as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thrashed the listless Kings XI Punjab team by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

“It’s hard being on the losing side for so many games on the trot. We need to come back harder and better. There’s no rocket science where we are going wrong, it’s the execution,” said KXIP captain KL Rahul after the match.

“When we started batting, the wicket did stop a bit and when the spinners came in there was some grip and turn. If we don’t get wickets of the class of Watson and du Plessis, we are in trouble.”

Chasing 179, openers Watson and du Plessis scored unbeaten 83 off 53 balls and 87 off 53 balls respectively to help CSK register their second win of this year’s IPL.

The win has bailed CSK out of the bottom position and taken them to the sixth spot with four points from five matches. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, are currently languishing at eighth with just one win under their name.

Opting to bat first, Punjab rode on skipper KL Rahul’s 52-delivery knock of 63 and Nicholas Pooran’s fiery finishing touch to the innings with his 33 runs off 17 balls. Mayank Agarwal and Mandeep Singh also contributed 26 and 27 runs respectively in Punjab’s total or 178/4.

Rahul said that he is hopeful of his team bouncing back. “They are all professional players, so we can expect them to come back better. We need to keep training harder, practising and try to win the key moments in the game. Hopefully we’ll be able to bounce back,” he said.