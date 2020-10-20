Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has called upon his teammates to improve their fielding standard in the remaining matches of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the playoff.

“I think we could still improve our fielding. We gave 10 or 15 away in the field,” the wicketkeeper-batsman said in a video posted on the Rajasthan Royals Twitter handle after their win over Chennai Super Kings.

Rajasthan Royals kept their hopes alive of making it into the knockout stages of the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the comprehensive 7-wicket win over CSK on Monday.

Before the match, Rajasthan were lying at the bottom of the eight-team points table. However, after they won with 2.3 overs to spare in Abu Dhabi, the Royals have climbed to the fifth spot with eight points from 10 matches.

“It was a much-needed win. I think it was a pretty good performance with the ball. Jofra (Archer) has been fantastic and Shreyas (Gopal) and Rahul (Tewatia) were also brilliant,” Buttler said.

Buttler with his unbeaten knock of 70 runs off 48 balls was the star for Steve Smith’s team, despite coming to bat at fifth. The skipper himself remained not out at 26 after his bowlers had bundled CSK out for a paltry total of 125/5.