Sunrisers Hyderabad’s star campaigner Rashid Khan, who on Thursday picked up three wickets in his team’s 69-run win against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai Cricket Stadium.

For Hyderabad, Khan was the chief architect while defending with his miserly figures while Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan, too, rose to the occasion and picked two wickets each.

“I just trying my best to keep it simple for myself. I’m not putting too much pressure on myself. Go there and enjoy my bowling that is what I have been doing so far. On these wickets you have two adjust yourself with the line and length which is the key. As soon I came and bowled the first three balls, I realised what is the right length on this wicket and how should I bowl. At the same time, you have to bowl according to the weakness of the batsman and that is what I have been doing and got the success,” Rashid said during the post-match press conference.

Bairstow smashed a quickfire 97 off 55 balls to help Hyderabad in posting challenging total of 201/6. Rashid then rattled the Punjab batting line-up with his spell of 3/12 as KL Rahul’s men succumbed to their fifth defeat in six matches in IPL 2020.

Opting to bat first, Sunrisers were off to a brilliant start as Bairstow and captain David Warner added 160 runs for the opening wicket with the latter scoring 52 off 40.

While Bairstow’s innings was laced with seven boundaries and six sixes, Warner’s knock contained five boundaries and a hit into the stands.

“All is great when you have such kind of start. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner both are capable of giving those stars and they have done it in the past as well in India. So far, they have done a great job for us as openers and as a bowler, you always feel great when you have such a big total on the board. On these wickets, it is quite tough to chase down 200 and the average is like 165-170. Quite happy the way they performed so far,” Rashid said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will next face Rajasthan Royals October 11 at the same venue where they fared yesterday.