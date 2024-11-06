IOA finalizes dates for National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has finally decided the dates for the 38th national games to be held in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14, 2025, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Wednesday.

IOA has constituted five different experts committees to make the country’s mega sporting event successful in Uttarakhand.

In his last meeting with the IOA President PT Usha and other members of the association Chief Minister had requested to finalise these dates for the National Games 2025. The IOA chief had then given her approval in principle to the proposed dates but not in black and white.

However, the IOA on Wednesday formally communicated the dates for national games as per the wishes of the state government.

IOA also formed five committees of the experts for the success of the event.

These include Games Technical Conduct Committee chaired by Sunaina, National Sports Federation(NSF) and State Olympic Association (SOA) Coordination Committee chaired by Madhukant Pathak, Protocol Committee headed by Vithal Shirgaonkar, Safeguarding Committee in the leadership of Suman Kaushik and Prevention of Manipulation of Competition Committee headed by Uttarakhand IAS officer and Principal secretary R K Sudhanshu.