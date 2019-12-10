In their bid to qualify for the knockout stages of the ongoing UEFA Champions League, Inter Milan will host Barcelona who have already booked their spot for the next round.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Details

Date: December 10, 2019

Time: 1:30 AM IST (December 11)

Venue: San Siro, Milan

Antonio Conte’s Inter have no chance but to win to get themselves placed in the Round of 16. They are currently placed at second in Group F with 7 points, the same as Borussia Dortmund at third.

A victory could just be enough for them, given their better goal difference than the German team. However, a draw or defeat could potentially end Inter’s campaign as Dortmund are likely to come on top of much weaker Slavia Praha.

Today’s hosts have had a roller coaster European campaign this year with 2 wins, 2 defeats and 1 draw. They defeated Dortmund at home but lost the away leg. Also, they had to suffer defeat against Barcelona at the Camp Nou in October.

Barcelona, on the other hand, will be without any kind of pressure. Despite not being at their very best, the Ernesto Valverde-managed side have not lost a single match in this season of European competition.

Also, they are on the back of a six-match winning streak across competitions and will be looking to head into the next round of Champions League undefeated.

Lionel Messi has been in an exceptional goal-scoring form from the start of this season and scored another hat-trick against Mallorca in their last game.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Team News

Inter Milan: Inter will again be without the service of Alexis Sanchez, who is on-loan from Manchester United. Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez will again start at the top, with Conte facing problem to chose the perfect combination at his midfield.

Antonio Candreva, who suffered an injury during their Serie A game against Roma, can be replaced by either Danilo D’Ambrosio or Valentino Lazaro.

Barcelona: Ousmane Dembele and Jordi Alba will still remain on the sidelines, with Arthur and Ansu Fati also in doubt. There might be slight changes in the midfield as irregular starters like Arturo Vidal and Samuel Umtiti could be in contention.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Biraghi, Valero, Brozovic, Vecino, Candreva; Martinez, Lukaku

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Umtiti, Lenglet, Firpo; De Jong, Vidal, Rakitic; Perez, Messi, Griezmann

Inter Milan vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Last 5 match (All competitions)

Inter Milan: WWWWD

Barcelona: WWWWW

Inter Milan vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Head-to-Head

Inter Milan: 1

Barcelona: 5

Draw: 3

Inter Milan vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Prediction

We predict 1-0 win for Inter Milan

Inter Milan vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch Inter Milan vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match on television?

The Inter Milan vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of Inter Milan vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of Inter Milan vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.