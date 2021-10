In the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Indian tennis star and Olympic medalist Leander Paes joined the Trinamool Congress in a ceremonial induction ceremony in Goa.

Paes’ father, Vece, is from Goa and was born in Kolkata.

The entrance of the high-profile sportsman comes as the Trinamool Congress prepares to run in the state Assembly elections in 2022.

(With IANS inputs)