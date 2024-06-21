Tehatta MLA faces CBI interrogation

Responding to CBI summons Tapas Saha, Trinamul Congress MLA from Tehatta in Nadia district, was present at the agency’s office at Nizam Palace today. The MLA arrived at the CBI office around 11 am on Friday. In response to questions from the media, he said, “I was summoned again. I will cooperate with the investigation.” After this, he entered the CBI office with central security personnel. Tapas’ lawyer, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, stated that he was summoned for a voice sample test. Despite his illness, Tapas will continue to cooperate with the investigation, according to his lawyer. In the investigation of the recruitment corruption case, Tapas is accused of providing school jobs jobs in exchange for money. CBI has previously interrogated the MLA in the cash for school job case.

Consequently, in April 2023, the CBI conducted a special raid at Tapas’ residence in Tehatta. Twelve officials of the central investigative agency searched Tapas’ house, his assistant’s house, and even the pond area adjacent to the house. However, despite finding some documents from Tapas’ house after the nearly 15-hour raid, the CBI did not arrest him. Later, Tapas claimed that the CBI told him he was a ‘victim of political conspiracy.’

Amidst all this, Tapas was summoned to Kolkata by the CBI. He had appeared at Nizam Palace following the summons at that time as well. Previously, the state’s anti-corruption branch had arrested Prabir Koyal, known to be close to Tapas, on allegations of collecting money for providing jobs in schools and government offices. Dissatisfied with the state anti-corruption branch’s investigation, a former Trinamul panchayat member approached the Calcutta High Court, demanding a CBI investigation. In the case filed by BJP lawyer Tarunjyoti Tiwari, the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI investigation against Tapas. Initially, CBI was prompt in its actions, but the investigation lost momentum later. As soon as the Lok Sabha elections concluded, Tapas was summoned again.

