Indian men’s compound team clinches gold in Archery World Cup

The Indian men’s compound Archery team consisting of Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan have defeated France 232-230 in the final to bag themselves a gold medal at the 2022 Archery World Cup Stage 1, on Saturday.

The talented trio of Abhishek, Aman and Rajat were initially behind their opponents by three points in the second set but managed to produced a perfect comeback score of 60 in the third to close the gap and scored 59 in the final set to steer India to the victory. This was India’s first medal at the ongoing meet.

Later in the day India’s mixed compound team would have got themselves another medal but the duo of Abhishek Verma and Muskan Kirar narrowly missed out on the bronze medal, going down to opponents Croatia 156-157.

Apart from these two events, Indian archers have gone through a challenging campaign at the first stage of the Archery World Cup.

Meanwhile, the women’s individual recurve saw Ridhi going through to the round of 16. Komalika Bari however, lost in the round of 32 while Anikta Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur could not go past the first round.

The compound archers also struggled in their respective events, with only Rajat Chauhan and Priya Gurjar making it into the top eight in the men’s and women’s individual events, respectively. Asian Games gold medallist Abhishek Verma was ousted in the round of 32.

The recurve teams (men and women) and women’s compound team also faced disappointments as they could also not reach the medal rounds. However, the recurve mixed team which featured the likes of Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi will be playing for gold against Great Britain on Sunday.

