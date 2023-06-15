Indian compound men’s and women’s teams won bronze medals at the Archery World Cup stage 3 in Medellin, Colombia.

The trio of Ojas Pravin Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar and Abhishek Verma, who were second in the qualification, beat hosts Colombia 236-228 to claim the third place in the men’s team event.

In the semi-final, the Indians lost to Mexico in a tie-breaker (29-27) after a high-scoring affair which finished 237-237. Earlier, the trio had defeated Chile and Slovenia in the first and the second rounds, respectively, to reach the final four.

In the compound women’s team event, Parneet Kaur, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Jyothi Surekha Vennam also finished third.

The top-seeded Indian team defeated Mexico in the tie-breaker to claim the podium finish. After the match finished 232-232, the tie-breaker was tied at 29-29 but India clinched the medal courtesy Jyothi Surekha Vennam’s winning X under dramatic circumstances.

“I just wanted to shoot my best and I just focused on my shooting process, rather than thinking about the outcome of the arrow. I’m happy that I could do it,” Jyothi Surekha Vennam told World Archery.

The Indians lost to the USA in the semi-final in a tie-breaker (29-28) after the match ended 232-232. India had defeated El Salvador in the second round after being handed a bye in the first round.

The Indians had topped the qualification with a cumulative 2119 points. They missed the world record set by Korea (2120) last week at the Asia Cup in Singapore, by just one point.

Aditi Gopichand Swami, meanwhile, broke the Under 18 world record in the women’s compound qualification round. The 16-year-old Aditi scored 711 points out of 720 to top the 72-arrow qualification and surpassed the previous world record of 705 set by USA’s Liko Arreola in May. She was also just two points short of the senior record of 713 held by Colombian Sara Lopez.