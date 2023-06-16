Archery World Cup: India wins recurve team bronze

India overpowered China to win the recurve team bronze medal at the Archery World Cup stage 3 in Medellin, Colombia .

In the process the recurve team added to the two bronze medals won by India’s compound teams on Wednesday.

The fourth seeded Indian team comprising of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Mrinal Chauhan and Tushar Shelke, defeated China 5-3 to finish on the podium.

The Indian trio had lost 5-1 to Korea in the semi-finals to make the bronze medal match.

On way to the semis, India beat Canada in the second round after receiving a bye in the opener. In the quarter-finals, India defeated hosts Colombia.

“It’s a very successful team event,” Dhiraj Bommadevara told World Archery. “We are happy but not satisfied because we are going towards gold medals.”

In the recurve women’s team event, the trio of Bhajan Kaur, Sangeeta and Tanisha Verma, seeded seventh, lost to France 5-3 in the second round after receiving a bye in the opening round.

Earlier the trio Ojas Pravin Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar and Abhishek Verma claimed third place in the men’s compound team event while in the compound women’s team event, Parneet Kaur, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Jyothi Surekha Vennam also finished third.

Before that Aditi Gopichand Swami broke the Under 18 world record in the women’s compound qualification round on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old Aditi Gopichand Swami scored 711 points out of 720 to top the 72-arrow qualification and surpassed the previous world record of 705 set by USA’s Liko Arreola in May. Swami was also just two points short of the senior record of 713 held by Colombian Sara Lopez.