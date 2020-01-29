In a nail-biting third T20I match on Wednesday, India defeated New Zealand in the super over to clinch the five-match series with two matches to go.

Requiring 18 runs in the super over, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul added 8 runs in the first 4 balls. With India needing 10 runs off the final 2 balls, the match was in New Zealand’s bag, but ‘Hitman’ Rohit tonked the last two balls into the stands to take India home.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

India started all guns blazing as Rohit Sharma scored his second fastest fifty of T20I career. The swashbuckling opener reached the milestone in 23 balls. He stitched 89 runs for the first wicket with KL Rahul (27) in 9 overs before the latter departed on the ball of Colin de Grandhomme.

Rohit also joined Rahul in the pavilion after a well-made 65 off 40 balls helped with 6 fours and 3 sixes. He became the victim of Hamish Bennett, who had conceded 27 runs in his previous over. In the same over, Bennett dismissed Shivam Dube, putting the Indian ship on a temporary halt.

However, Virat Kohli (38) and Shreyas Iyer (17) stitched 46 runs for the fourth wicket and calmed the matter for India. However, disciplined bowling from Kiwis saw India remain contented with a competitive score of 179 for 5. Bennett was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 54 in 4 overs.

During their chase, New Zealand kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Williamson stood from an end to keep the hosts in contention. In the last 4 balls, New Zealand needed just 2 runs with Williamson at the crease. But Mohammed Shami got him caught out behind the stumps on the very next ball. The right-handed batsman’s valiant 95 off 48 would have almost taken New Zealand home, had Shami not held his nerves to concede just 1 run in the remaining 3 balls, forcing a super over.