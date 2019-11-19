In what will be a do-or-die encounter for India to stay alive in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, the Blues will face Oman in an away encounter on Tuesday.

India vs Oman, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Match Prediction

Anything less than a win will end India’s hope of being in contention for qualification to the next round. But given the recent form, the Sunil Chhetri & Co could end up on the receiving end in the second leg tie against Oman.

After struggling and earning hard-fought draws against lower-ranked Bangladesh and Afghanistan in their last two matches, the Blues would be determined to stage a positive display which will be a herculean task against the middle-east nation.

Oman, on the other hand, would be keen to earn full points on their home turf. Having beaten India in the first-leg at their own backyard to start the Qualifiers campaign, the Erwin Koeman-managed side will fancy their chances against the dismal tourists.

Oman have won all their matches so far except for the one against Asian Champions Qatar. The Igor Stimac-coached Indians, meanwhile, have struggled to find their best forms against weaker sides.

We predict a 3-1 win for Oman.

India vs Oman, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details

When is India vs Oman, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match?

The India vs Oman, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match is on November 19, 2019.

Where is India vs Oman, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match?

The India vs Oman, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match is at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman.

What time will India vs Oman, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match start?

The India vs Oman, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match will start from 8:30 PM (IST).

Where can I watch India vs Oman, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match on television?

The India vs Oman, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of India vs Oman, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match?

The online streaming of the India vs Oman, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.