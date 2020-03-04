The semifinals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played on 5 March, Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. Both the semifinals will be played at this venue. While India vs England match will commence from 9:30 am (IST), South Africa vs Australia semifinal will begin from 1:30 pm (IST). The Indian team has remained unbeaten in the tournament so far but England are a formidable team as well and it would be a testing game for both the teams.

Let us have a look and when and where one can catch the live broadcast of the game or stream the live telecast in India.

India vs England, Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Semifinal: Live Streaming Details

When will the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England be played?

Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England will be played on March 5, 2020.

Where will Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England be played?

Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

What time will Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England start?

Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England will start at 9:30 pm (IST).

Where can I watch Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England in India?

Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England will be broadcasted live in India on channels of Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the online streaming of Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England in India?

Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England will be streamed online on Hotstar and Jio TV.