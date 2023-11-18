India vs Australia WC final: AstroTalk CEO promises to distribute Rs 100 cr among users if India win

Ahead of India vs Australia World Cup final on November 19, AstroTalk CEO Puneet Gupta has promised to distribute a whopping Rs 100 crore among customers if India wins the match. In an announcement made on X, Gupta said that his company will distribute Rs 100 crores in the AstroTalk wallet of their customers if India defeat Australia and lift the cup.

“Astrotalk will distribute a total of Rs 100 crores in the Astrotalk wallet of our customers on Sunday when India wins the World Cup. Equal distribution to everyone! Let’s Cheer for India. Idiaaaaa! India!” Gupta wrote on X.

Rohit Sharma-led India will face Pat Cummins-led Australia in the final match of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat tomorrow.

India remains undefeated in the tournament and comes to the final after a streak of 10 consecutive wins. The men-in-blue have ticked all the boxes and every player has chipped in with valuable contributions to the team’s cause.

The Aussies, on the other hand, resurrected their campaign with an eight-match winning streak after having started with two defeats – one of them came against India.

“We want to take on the best. They’ve (India) been the best in the tournament so far. It’s why we play the game,” Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc said after a hard-fought semifinal win against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

India has not won any ICC title since 2013 and Rohit Sharma and men will hope to end their ICC title drought by winning the World Cup.