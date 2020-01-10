The final T20I of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka is all set to be played on Friday. Notably, while the first match of the series scheduled at Guwahati was abandoned without a ball being bowled, India managed to win the second match by 7 wickets in Indore. The third contest in Pune thus becomes a crucial one.

While India would look to win the match and start the new year with a series win, Sri Lanka would look to level the series. The Indian team is expected to take the field without any changes to their winning XI.

Fans would be hoping to see the entire quota of the match. Let us find out whether rain would affect their plans.

IND vs SL, 3rd T20I: Weather Forecast

After the first T20I was abandoned without a single ball being delivered, the Indore T2OI was effectively the first T20I of the series. And now for the Pune T20I, the weather forecast for the matchday shows no chances of rain on the day.

The report from AccuWeather claims that there will be no rain throughout the day. This suggests that the match will most likely commence on the scheduled time which is 7 pm (IST) and entire quota of 20 overs a side would be bowled.

Expect a high-voltage cricket match from the MCA Stadium, Pune tonight.