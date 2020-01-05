The first encounter of the three-match India-Sri Lanka T20I series is being played on Sunday at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium. This is the first match in 2020 for the Indian team and Virat Kohli and his men will want to begin the year on a winning note.

Although Sri Lanka may seem a little inexperienced against India, the home team’s T20I record at this ground isn’t quite promising. What’s more worrisome is the fact that Virat hasn’t even scored a run at this venue in T20Is.

For this much-anticipated encounter Indian skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

“We have World Cup (T20) to look forward to, so we can primarily focus on one format,” said the home captain after winning the toss.

“Don’t expect wicket to change. We have to figure out our best team in the next couple of months with the World Cup ahead,” Sri Lankan skipper Lasith Malinga said at the toss.

Playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(wicketkeeper), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (captain)