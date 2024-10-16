Ind vs NZ: Rain washes out opening day’s play in Bengaluru

Persistent rains ensured that no play was possible on the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here. Play was called off around 2:30 pm on Wednesday.

This was the sixth consecutive day of Test cricket in India on which the New Zealand side were confined to the dressing room, after the misadventure against Afghanistan last month in Greater Noida.

As predicted in the run-up to the match, there was a constant spell of light and heavy drizzle throughout the day, forcing the umpires to call off the day. Equipped with world-class drainage facilities, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium’s Sub-Air system which can soak up to 10,000 litres of water per minute couldn’t be put to much use due to the constant rainfall.

When rains relented briefly after play was called off for the day, the pitch covers were taken off for the first time on the day and some technical work was undertaken. While some grass was sprinkled over wet patches on the square, India captain Rohit Sharma too came over to inspect the pitch.

The inclement weather conditions also affected preparations for the opening game of the three-Test series as India’s scheduled training session was cancelled on Tuesday, while the Kiwis trained in the indoor facilities at the Chinnaswamy in the afternoon.

According to weather reports, Thursday is expected to bring cloudy skies and early showers, with scattered thunderstorms likely to develop later in the day. The chance of rain is estimated at 50 percent with Bengaluru already being under Orange Alert, with schools shut and office-goers advised to work from home.

The toss has now been scheduled for 8:45 AM on Thursday, with play expected to begin at 9:15 AM, weather permitting. An extra half an hour can be added to make up for slow over-rates.