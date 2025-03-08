One final hurdle: India’s quest for glory against familiar foes New Zealand

Twelve years of waiting, a campaign built on resilience, and one final hurdle against a team that has so often been India’s Achilles’ heel—the New Zealand challenge. The stakes couldn’t be higher as Rohit Sharma’s men step onto the field at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, seeking to reclaim the ICC Champions Trophy and rewrite history.

For years, the Kiwis have been India’s tormentors in ICC tournaments, holding a 10-6 record in global events and, more tellingly, a 3-1 advantage in knockout matches. From heartbreaking defeats in Manchester (2019) to Southampton (2021), the memories linger. But this Indian team isn’t dwelling on the past, it is here to break the cycle and create a new legacy.

The biggest weapon in India’s arsenal in the tournament has been the spin quartet — Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, who have turned the middle overs into a magician’s show, while Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel have been precision artists, choking the opposition into submission. If the final is played on the same slow, gripping deck as the India-Pakistan match, the Kiwis might find themselves trapped in a spin maze.

Having said that, the New Zealanders are no strangers to these conditions. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra — arguably the most technically sound batters against spin in the Kiwi lineup — will carry the hopes of a team searching for its first ICC ODI trophy since 2000. Their own spin quartet — Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, and Ravindra — could pose problems for India as well, making this a battle of patience, skill and adaptability.

History adds another subplot: 25 years ago, New Zealand had beaten India in the final of the Knockouts tournament in Nairobi. But India will not want history to repeat itself. Instead, they will look to add another trophy to their cabinet after last year’s T20 World Cup triumph, where Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma played pivotal roles in an unforgettable campaign that culminated in a glorious Barbados night. Now, the distance to the final stop is getting shorter.

RoKo’s last act in ICC tournaments?

Adding to the layers of drama is the uncertain future of India’s two greatest icons — Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in ICC tournaments. This could very well be their last ICC final together, and if so, they will want to walk away bathed in glory.

For Rohit, that means breaking free from the string of quickfire 20s and 30s and playing the kind of innings that defines finals. Kohli, on the other hand, has already found his rhythm — his last five innings have yielded a century and two fifties, reminiscent of his prime years when he lorded over bowling attacks with ease.

The concern surrounding injured Matt Henry might also offer Rohit some relief as the pacer has troubled him a lot in the past with his ability to find movement and bounce even on the most docile tracks. But even in his absence, Rohit will have to find a way out to lead from the front.

But India’s success will not rest on just these two legends. Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya will need to bring their A-game once more, just as they did against Australia in the semifinal. If India can bring all these elements together, they will turn their emphatic campaign into a fairytale finish.

Everything is at stake — history, legacy, and redemption. With the weight of past heartbreaks and the hope of a billion hearts, the final chapter is about to be written in Dubai on Sunday.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy