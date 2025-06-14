Guwahati set to host India-NZ T20I in early 2026

Guwahati has been confirmed as one of the venues for the India–New Zealand white-ball series early next year, and will host a T20I as part of the eight-match limited-overs series.

Besides Guwahati, Mohali, Jaipur, Indore, Rajkot, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, and Nagpur are the seven other proposed cities that could host the other matches between the two countries.

Tentatively set for January, the series will feature three ODIs followed by five T20Is, and is seen as a part of the preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, set to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka between February and March.

The white-ball series against New Zealand will mark the end of a packed home international calendar, which also features a two-Test series against the West Indies in October, a full-fledged series against South Africa, and an away white-ball tour of Australia in between.

The two Tests against West Indies (in Ahmedabad and New Delhi) will be followed by a full-fledged series against newly-crowned Test champions South Africa who will visit India to play two Test matches (in Kolkata and Guwahati), three ODIs (Ranchi, Raipur and Vizag) followed by four T20Is in Cuttack, New Chandigarh, Dharamsala and Lucknow in November-December.

The two home series against West Indies and South Africa are scheduled on either side of an eight-match white ball away tour in Australia, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is, from October 19 to November 8.