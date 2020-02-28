What was expected to be a thrilling and equally-balanced Test series in New Zealand started with one-way traffic as the hosts outrightly dominated India in the first match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

An absolutely lush green ground, how beautiful is the Hagley Oval. Our venue for the 2nd and final Test of the series.👌👌#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/x1QsMO8UYo — BCCI (@BCCI) February 26, 2020

The Kiwis beat the number one Test team by 10 wickets before outplaying them in every department to hand the mighty Indians their first defeat of the ICC World Test Championships.

The Virat Kohli-led side will be desperate to overcome the deficit and hope that the star players, most of whom failed miserably in the series opener, perform to their potential.

New Zealand will be hoping to win their first series of the Test Championship, especially after suffering the humiliating whitewash against Australia.

The history backs the hosts as in six Tests at Hagley Oval, New Zealand have won four, lost one to Australia, while one match against England ended in a draw.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Weather Forecast

The rain gods will have no role to play during the first day’s play as the weather is expected to bright with some intermittent clouds hovering over.

The temperature will be pleasant throughout the day and will remain around 15-8 degree Celcius. Also, with Hegley Oval being an open ground, the wind will be a key factor. The bowlers will be aided, while for the batsmen playing swing can be a tad more difficult with the wind.