The semifinals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played on 5 March, Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. Both the semifinals will be played at this venue. While India vs England match will commence from 9:30 am (IST) and 3:00 pm (Local time), South Africa vs Australia semifinal will begin from 1:30 pm (IST) or 7 pm (Local time). The Indian team has remained unbeaten in the tournament so far but England are a formidable team as well and it could be a testing game for both the teams but that is only if the weather allows for a match to happen.

IND vs ENG, Women’s T20 World Cup Semifinal: Weather Forecast

It is not a very positive news for cricket lovers since the weather forecast in Syndey shows high chances of rain during the scheduled time of the match. In fact, the complete match may be washed out.

However, Indian fans need not worry because even if rain washes out the semi-final encounter India will proceed to the final since they were the table-toppers in the group stage.

If both the semifinals are washed out, the final will be played between India and South Africa.