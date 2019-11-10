India’s historic first Day-Night Test match against Bangladesh from November 22 to 26 is expected to be witnessed by more than 50,000 spectators at the Eden Gardens, informed the cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday.

Taking to its official Twitter account, CAB wrote, “More than 50,000 people to witness India’s first PinkBall D/N Test at EdenGardens each day for first three days as demand for tickets shoot through the roof.”

A CAB official also gave a breakup of how the tickets have gone out so far. It was informed that while 17,000 were sold online, the remaining were distributed among the affiliated members. The official also revealed that the remaining tickets will be left for counter sales.

“It’s for the first three days and the demands are really high. Rest 16,000-odd will go for counter sales after November 14. We are expecting a full house,” the official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The CAB is leaving no stone unturned in their preparation to make the second Test of the two-match series a grand affair. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has invited a string of dignitaries to grace the occasion.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will ring the customary Eden Bell to kickstart the proceedings of the first day.

Other than them, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and several other prominent names are also expected to visit Eden Gardens during the match.

The CAB has also taken measures to felicitate all the members of the Bangladeshi team which had played their first-ever test match in 2000 against India.

Sachin Tendulkar, Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, Tennis star Sania Mirza, Badminton World Champion PV Sindhu, Chess World Champion Viswanathan Anand and six-time Boxing World Champion MC Mary Kom will also be honoured during the occasion.