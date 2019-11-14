Union home minister Amit Shah will attend India’s first-ever Day-Night Test match at the Eden Gardens on November 22 confirmed Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Avishek Dalmiya.

Other than Shah, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also be there on the opening day of the second Test of the two-match series between India and Bangladesh.

Keeping in mind the historic relevance of the match, the CAB has planned to make it a grand occasion. Alongside the political dignitaries, prominent sports personas from the country have also been invited.

“Felicitation of other sportsmen like Abhinav Bindra, Mary Kom will also be done in the evening. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will also be there. There also might be a speech by Sachin as well,” Dalmiya was quoted as saying to ANI.

There have been reports which stated that the first day of the match could see a helicopter revolving around the Eden Gardens from which a skydiver will come flying into the ground with the trophy in his hand. Pink colours might also be showered from the sky.

Speaking about the same, Dalmiya said, “In the initial part, para-troopers would be there and they would actually come down with the pink ball, this is what we have planned initially. After that, the ringing of the stadium bell and playing national anthem would be done.”

The son of former BCCI and CAB president Jagmohan Dalmiya even revealed that the Bengal cricket board is planning to arrange a chat show during the lunch break with cricketers involving Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid.

“Other than the chat show, there would be boys playing in the background who will be HIV affected kids. After the chat show, breast cancer survivors would be given flower bouquets by the cricketers. As the colour of breast cancer awareness is pink, and we are playing the pink-ball Test, it is for that,” Dalmiya added.

Reportedly, even the ticket will carry a pink theme, in sync with the ball. “We want to make tickets which people can keep with themselves as memorabilia,” Dalmiya had earlier said.

Also, pink shirts and special ties are being made for all the officials. The ties would be handed over to the Bangladesh officials as well. Meanwhile, a special gold coin would also be created for the toss for which the board has already written an application to the BCCI.

It has also been learnt that an hour-long programme has been scheduled to felicitate former Bangladeshi cricketers who were part of the team that played their first-ever Test against India in 2000.